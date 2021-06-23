Almost half of Kelantan residents registered for Covid-19 vaccination

KOTA BHARU: Almost half of Kelantan residents have registered as recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said it involved a total of 603,389 residents or 48.8 percent of the total 1.2 million population eligible to receive the vaccine in the state.

Apart from registration through the MySejahtera application, he said the outreach programmes have helped raise awareness and made it easier for residents to register as vaccine recipients.

“At the beginning of the introduction of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, the people of Kelantan faced various constraints such as no internet access and some don’t know how to use the MySejahtera app.

“However, after we took the initiative to carry out a large-scale outreach programme in the community, including at public vaccination centres (PPV), it helps increase the vaccine acceptance and registration among the community,“ he said after visiting the Low-Risk Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at Pusat Tarbiah Islam Kelantan in Pengkalan Chepa here today

Meanwhile, Dr Zaini said as of yesterday, a total of 196,221 people in Kelantan had received the first dose of vaccine while 96,098 people have completed the second dose.

“Of that number, 15 percent of the population in the state has received vaccinations and we expect the number to continue to increase and hope the supply of 550,000 doses of vaccine promised by the federal government can be given according to schedule this July.

“Once the supply is obtained, we plan to open five more PPVs, to optimise vaccine distribution, thus making the total number of PPVs throughout the state to 23,“ he said.

Earlier, Kelantan Prison director SAC Mat Yaacob said to date, the department had produced 50,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) suits for the frontliners in the state. — Bernama