KUALA LUMPUR: Even before the government announced yesterday that there would be no limit on the tint on the rearside windows and back windscreen there was already a higher demand for darker window tints, according to car accessories retailers.

A car accessories retail manager, who only wanted to be known as Yap, 34, said many of his customers installed darker window tints despite it being against the law.

“As a car accessories retailer, we can only advise our customer on the law but it is up to them to decide. We deliver what the customer wants,“ he said when met by theSun at his shop in Cheras here.

Yap, who has 10 years of experience in the car tint business, said he was surprised when he hear the announcement on Tuesday as the demand to amendment the law on vehicle window tints had been going on for many years.

He said the public would be happy with the new regulations and this also showed that the new government was meeting the demands of the Malaysian public.

“Darker rear windows tints are useful for specific reasons such as security and health, VIPs, seniors and infants who usually sit at the back,“ he said.

Yap is expecting a flood of customers especially before Hari Raya when families buy new cars.

Rahim Malek, who was having his car tinted at Yap accessories shop said darker rear window would help keep his five-year-old son from the heat and glare as he has a sensitive skin.

“This would really help my son who has photo-sensitivity issues as he would easily develop skin rashes and burns when he exposed to sunlight for short time.” he said.

“With the new tint on my car, my journey to my hometown for Hari Raya will be more comfortable especially for my son.”

On Tuesday, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that the rear side windows and rear windshield of private cars will be fully tinted, effective yesterday.

Loke said there is no tint limit for the rear side window and windshield while front side windows and windshield will stays at 70% and 50% respectively.