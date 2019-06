JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor State Education Department (JPN) has provided alternative learning material to schoolchildren in Pasir Gudang who are affected by the contamination there so that their studies will go on as usual.

Its director Azman Adnan said teachers had provided the alternative material through Whatsapp and Telegram applications, e-mail, virtual learning environment (VLE) and Eduweb Tv.

At the same time, textbooks, exercise books and activities, as well as the existing modules are also used to continue the learning process outside the school sessions.

“The material will ensure that the students’ education process continues.

“Parents and guardians can also monitor and guide the students during the time the schools are closed so that they can continue their studies at home,” he said in a statement here today.

Azman added that the department had also taken steps to ensure that schools draw up a replacement schedule so that the allocated annual instructional time is fulfilled.

“There are also schools in nearby areas which are not affected which can accept students in the exam years,” he said, adding that these steps will hopefully benefit the students.

Azman was commenting on the worry of parents that the studies of their children who will be sitting for exams this year are affected by the incident in Pasir Gudang. — Bernama