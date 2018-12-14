Amanah opens door to ex-Umno leaders, members

IPOH: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) is ready to open its door to any former Umno leaders and members if they are interested in joining the party, says its president Mohamad Sabu.

However, he said, the party would discuss and scrutinise their applications thoroughly first before accepting opposition former leaders and members into its fold.

“We (Amanah) will discuss and make decisions together with other component parties in the Pakatan Harapan (PH),” he told reporters at the Amanah National Convention 2018 here today.

Mohamad, who is also Defence Minister, said the matter would be brought up to be discussed in full convention if there was a motion raised by a representative.

Umno has been facing a crisis when several leaders including its elected representatives announced that they were quitting the party to become independents, while several of them later joined the component parties in PH.

Two days ago, almost all members of the Sabah Umno liaison committee including its chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor, announced they were leaving the party.

On Dec 2, former Gerakan vice-president, Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah and more than 1,000 party members from Tawau and Kalabakan parliamentary constituencies left the party and joined Amanah.

Today, former Gerakan central committee member Datuk Loo Yeng Peng has joined Amanah.

Loo, who was an MP for Puchong from 2004 to 2008, said he joined Amanah after looking at various aspects of the party, especially it’s mission, objectives and direction. — Bernama