Amanah youth, S’gor PKR youth lodge report against Hadi on ‘efforts’ to oust govt

KUALA LUMPUR: The national Amanah Youth and Selangor PKR Youth today lodged a police report against PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) over his alleged statement on efforts by Perikatan Nasional (PN) to topple the Unity Government.

Amanah Youth national exco member Fadhli Umar Aminol Huda said the statement was proof that Abdul Hadi had acted irresponsibly by going against Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s wish to have political stability in the country.

“He (Abdul Hadi) is a Member of Parliament and yet boldly declares that there are such efforts (to oust the government).

“So, today we lodged a report urging police to immediately investigate and establish what has been done by Abdul Hadi or any other people to topple this government,” he told reporters after lodging the report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters here.

Fadhli Umar said the Marang MP’s action was against the law and could create chaos in the country.

He said they had also submitted a memorandum on this matter to Al-Sultan Abdullah at Istana Negara this morning.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya, when contacted, confirmed receiving the report and said it had been referred to the Sentul district police for further action.

On March 6, Abdul Hadi was reported to have told reporters at the Parliament building that there were ongoing “efforts” by PN and parties in the opposition block to oust the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He reportedly said that according to the democratic system practised in Malaysia, this could be done via a vote of no confidence or statutory declarations. - Bernama