BANGKOK: Malaysians traveling to Thailand during the school holidays and upcoming festive seasons are urged to take travel or medical insurance to avoid massive medical bills should the unexpected happens.

Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel expected many Malaysians to travel to Thailand, especially southern Thailand, during the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays.

“We advise Malaysians to be extra careful and vigilant with personal belongings especially passports.

“Get medical or travel insurance even for a short holiday to Thailand. Those with big families can take group insurances. They provide medical coverages, if things happen.

“Do not take it lightly. We don’t want them to fall sick, but often, anything can happen. There are cases of Malaysians being hospitalised,” he told Bernama after attending the Year End Gathering at the embassy here.

Jojie also urged Malaysians especially those planning to drive to Southern Thailand to take extra precautionary measures and to avoid driving at night.

For those renting a car to travel around, he said the drivers must make sure the vehicles were fully insured.

“Take First Party Insurance that covers the driver and the car as well as other individuals involved in the accident. Malaysian drivers usually take Third Party Insurance which does not cover them, only others. It is just a little bit more, so it is good to take First Party Insurance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jojie also advised Malaysians travelling to Thaland to know the dos and don’ts.

For immediate assistance, Malaysian tourists could call the Thai Tourist Police Hotline at 1155 or go to the nearest Thai Tourist Assistance Centre.

In case of emergency (after office hours), contact the embassy’s duty officer at: +668 7028 4659.

The embassy’s address: 33-35 South Sathorn Road Tungmahamek, Sathorn Road, Bangkok

Telephone: +66-2-629 6800 (general line)

+66-2-629 6831/3904/4103/2304 (for consular matters during working hours). - Bernama