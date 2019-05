KUCHING: There is a need to amend the Native Courts Ordinance to put the Native Courts on par with the civil and Syariah courts, the Sarawak Legislative Assembly was told today.

Ali Biju (PH-Krian) said the move would better equip and enable those presiding over native cases, including disputes on native customary rights (NCR) lands.

“Any disputes within the Native Communal Reserve must be dealt with by the Native Courts.

“The issue will be, what is the capability of our Native Courts system to adjudicate all those land matters among the natives bearing in mind there are lots of native court cases pending in the Native Courts,“ he said when debating the motion of thanks for Yang di-Pertua Negri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud’s address.

He was highlighting the concerns of natives with regard to the Native Communal Reserve under section 6 of the Sarawak Land Code, which had created anxiety among them.

Meanwhile, in his debate, Dr Ting Tiong Choon (PH-Pujut) urged the state cabinet to consider providing funding for all the elected members of the House.

He said more than 20% of the voters were residing within the 10 constituencies won by Pakatan Harapan members and both Barisan Nasional / Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) had been depriving Sarawakians their fair and equitable share.

“We, as elected members deserve our share, and we demand equal status as all elected GPS members of this House, so that we can serve all Sarawakians in fairness,“ he said.

Gerald Rentap Jabu (GPS-Layar) said the PH assemblymen must also be given due credit for their kindness and sympathy for voting in support of the motion on amendments to the Federal Constitution, which was passed during the current sitting.

“This shows maturity and knowing what is blatantly correct and good must be supported wholeheartedly. We should stand tall in our common goals and as honourable members of this August House, become giants of Sarawak, protecting Sarawak,“ he said. — Bernama