Aminuddin: Negeri Sembilan Assembly to dissolve on July 1

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly will be dissolved on Saturday (July 1) to make way for the state election to be held.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) said the proposed date had received the consent of the Yang Dipertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

“This morning, I had an audience with the Yang Dipertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir to sign the Negeri Sembilan assembly dissolution notification letter to pave the way for the state election to be held.

“It is confirmed the dissolution date is on July 1,” he told reporters at Wisma Negeri here today.

Earlier, Aminuddin arrived at Istana Hinggap here at 10 am to have an audience with Tuanku Muhriz to seek his consent for the date to dissolve the assembly.

He said the dissolution was in line with the powers provided under the Negeri Sembilan Government Constitution 1959.

Aminuddin said he had requested the office of the Negeri Sembilan Speaker to expedite the official notification of the date of the dissolution of the 14th state assembly to the Election Commission (EC) to allow the state election to be held simultaneously with five other state state assemblies.

Meanwhile, he said the state government administration will function as an interim government that operates as usual to ensure that the government service system remains efficient.

Negeri Sembilan is among the six states that will hold state polls besides Selangor, Terengganu, Penang, Kelantan and Kedah.

The first Negeri Sembilan state assembly sitting was on July 2 2018, after the 14th general election (GE14) on May 9 2018 and the five-year mandate ends on July 1.

Negeri Sembilan has 36 state assembly seats where PH led by Aminuddin controls 20 seats (DAP-11, PKR-six, Amanah-three), while Barisan Nasional (BN) has 16 seats (UMNO-15 and MIC-one). -Bernama