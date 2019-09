MALACCA: The safety of water sources and chemicals especially in industrial areas is the primary aspect monitored by the Malacca state government to ensure the ammonia gas leak incident in Jasin near here on Tuesday (Sept 3) did not harm the people or recur.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari (pix) said the aspect should be given attention in the monitoring conducted by Malacca Department of Environment (DOE) especially at industrial areas located near public places in the state.

“We are taking a lesson from the Sungai Kim Kim pollution incident in Pasir Gudang, Johor to ensure such incidents like water and air pollution which could harm the health and lives of the people in the state,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he attended the Malacca level 1441/2019 Maal Hijrah Special Award Presentation and Assembly in Ayer Keroh which was officiated by Malacca Governor Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaacob and in the ceremony, former attorney-general Tan Sri Abu Talib Othman was awarded the 1441/2019 Malacca Tokoh Maal Hijrah.

On Tuesday, a chicken processing factory, HLRB Processing Sdn Bhd in Jasin had an ammonia gas leak at about 11.40am which caused 33 workers to be rushed to the hospital after experiencing vomiting, eye irritation as well as breathlessness and the factory was ordered to be closed for the time being.

Adly said the state government wanted evaluation by all agencies involved by taking into consideration several factors such as safety and others before the factory is allowed to operate in the state.

“We do not need to tighten the existing conditions or procedures, what is important is that the factory comply with all the stipulated requirements,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the state government was considering having another special category for Maal Hijrah award apart from the nine categories currently to appreciate the contributions of the non-Muslim community towards the well-being of the community.

“The special Maal Hijrah award will continue every year so that more people can be recognised for their contributions and as a motivation for them to continue contributing to the state and nation,” he said. — Bernama