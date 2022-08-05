Amok case in Manjung to be referred back to DPP

MANJUNG: The investigation papers on a man who used a parang to threaten another person will be referred back to the deputy public prosecutor for further action, police said.

Manjung district police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said the papers were first submitted on July 25 but police received further instructions to complete it.

“The suspect was arrested on June 21 at about 2.20 pm by a police team from the IPD Manjung Criminal Investigation Department under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

“This was following a police report lodged by the suspect’s aunt last April 9, after the suspect claimed the land at the scene of the incident belongs to him but the land title does not have his name,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Nor Omar said the 50-year-old man was believed to have gone to his aunt’s place in Manjung and threatened to harm her with a parang and a bottle of petrol. — Bernama