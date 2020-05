KUALA LUMPUR: A man who ran amok and crashed his vehicle into five people at a hawker site in Pekan Bukit Sentosa, near here yesterday evening was believed to have been drunk.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said the man, 32, who worked as a tyre wholesaler, crashed into the hawker site, causing injury to the five people.

He said the man did not have a criminal record and the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 42 (11) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“An application to remand the suspect has been filed and police urge any witnesses who were at the scene to come forward to help in the investigation,” he said in a statement here.

Noor Azam advised the public not to make any negative assumptions about the incident and to have full confidence in the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that a man was detained after he went berserk because he was dissatisfied with another man who knocked his side car mirror when he sounded the horn to go through the traffic congestion near Jalan Besar Bukit Sentosa.

He also injured five people when he crashed his vehicle into them.

A one-minute-eight-second video and another 44-second one went viral on the social media showing a four-wheel-drive vehicle crashing into hawker stalls and people at the Pekan Bukit Sentosa hawker site. -Bernama