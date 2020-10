PETALING JAYA: Singaporean Amos Yee has been charged with solicitation and possession of child porn in the US.

The Chicago Sun-Times newspaper said Yee allegedly exchanged nude photos and “thousands” of messages with a 14-year-old Texas girl while he was living in Chicago.

The Singaporean gained notoriety after celebrating the death of Singapore’s first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew. He was granted asylum in the US after spending nine months in immigration detention

If convicted, Yee’s asylum status could be revoked.

Yee, 20, appeared at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for a bond hearing last Friday.

The Chicago Sun-Times cited Cook County prosecutors as saying the messages Yee exchanged with the girl between April and July last year included nude photos he had requested from her. He had also sent nude photos of himself to the girl, according to the report.

The prosecutors reportedly said the girl had repeatedly told Yee how old she was in their messages. Yee had also allegedly instructed her to remove her age from her profile on WhatsApp, the messaging service they used to communicate, the prosecutors said.