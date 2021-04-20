An exhibition showcasing new frontiers of technology

KUALA LUMPUR: The Engineering and Air-conditioning, Refrigeration and Ventilation (ACMV & R) industries in Malaysia will be holding the First Malaysia Engineering Exhibition and Conference 2021 (ENGINEER) and its concurrent exhibition, the First Air-Conditioning, Refrigeration & Ventilation Expo 2021 (MARVEX) from Sept 8 – 11 .

These events will be held in the form of a borderless virtual and physical exhibition, with the virtual component extending another month after the physical one.

Both ENGINEER and MARVEX will not only showcase the latest industry technologies and solutions but also feature a full four-day programme, complete with a series of industry conferences, forums, symposiums, seminars, business matching, as well as an industry dinner and awards night, to further strengthen new knowledge and business collaborations in a one-stop centre for the latest in the Engineering and ACMV & R fields.

The exhibitions are built by the industry for the industry, in a shared goal of driving the industry forward as a whole. They will act as ideal gateways to Southeast Asia’s Engineering and ACMV & R communities, evolving into becoming the go-to exhibition for players in these industries not just in Malaysia, but regionally as well, in years to come.

During his speech at the soft launch and media preview on April 15, Public Works Department (JKR) Director-General, Datuk Ir. Haji Mohamad Zulkefly Sulaiman, said: “ENGINEER and MARVEX comes at a timely juncture, bringing together all industry players that will play an instrumental role in advancing our next technology frontier and raising our economic well-being.

“It is important for both public and private entities to collaborate with each other as they are an engine for economic growth and play an instrumental role in revitalising the economy. By working together, we can work towards the same vision and goals and ensure that our country is built on a stronger foundation that is protected from future shocks. Most importantly, together, we will be able to drive forward the promise of shared prosperity for all and transition into becoming a developed and high-income nation.”

To know more about these exhibitions, visit https://engineermalaysia.com.my/ and https://marvex.my/.