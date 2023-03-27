Analysts: View Anwar’s Saudi Arabia trip from holistic perspective

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia should be looked at from a holistic and wholesome perspective, especially its significance to businesses in the two countries, says EMIR Research president and chief executive officer Datuk Dr Rais Hussin.

He said Anwar, in his three-day visit, held meetings with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Muslim World League as well as witnessed the sealing of several Memoranda of Understanding between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia private companies, which had indicated their interest in investing in Malaysia in areas such as food security.

“Not forgetting the (discussion on) Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which brings about trillions of dollars of opportunities (for Malaysia to invest) in Saudi Arabia,” he said on Bernama TV’s “The Brief” programme today.

Commenting on criticisms that Anwar’s trip was unwarranted, Rais said it’s worth noting that the Prime Minister went there at the invitation of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Abdul Aziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud, who is also the Prime Minister.

As such, Rais said Anwar was definitely welcomed by the Saudi’s Royal House both in Jeddah and Madinah.

Meanwhile, Crisis Management analyst Nordin Abdullah said the trip was to bring in strategic opportunities and investments to Malaysia, which are much-needed for the country’s rapid economic growth and recovery post-Covid-19.

He said Anwar, in turn, had taken it upon himself to do his part as the country’s ‘main salesperson’ to forge better economic relations with the Middle Eastern country.

“It is an important first step. Everyone is looking for the silver bullet or trying to hit a hole in one. But, international business needs a lot more than one simple trip (to make it work),

“I am quite happy to see this roll out and, hopefully, more trade and investment delegations will come to Malaysia,” he said.

On Anwar’s current trip to Cambodia, Nordin said it leverages Malaysia’s strengths to help Cambodia integrate into the global economy and such an approach of prospering the country’s regional neighbours had proved to be a very good economic development model.

“The next step on the journey is China, this is a very important market destination for many Malaysian products,” he said.

Anwar arrived in Cambodia today for a one-day official visit. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to leave for China for an official visit. - Bernama