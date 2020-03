KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) has been appointed as the BN secretary-general to replace Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in a statement, said this was decided at the BN Supreme Council meeting today, which retained Tengku Adnan as the BN treasurer.

“Datuk Mohamad Sahfri Ab Aziz will replace Senator Datuk Dr Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad as the BN executive secretary,” he said. - Bernama