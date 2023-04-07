Another alleged claim of bribery in KLIA, MACC investigates

RECENTLY, allegations of bribery involving Immigration and Customs officers in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has become the talk of the town.

The matter has since been viralled on social media showing crowds of tourists lining up to enter Malaysia while some who had the cash in hand were allowed entry into the country by paying up to RM15,000, RM3,000 for a “special lane” and RM12,000 for visa-processing costs.

Allegations of a female Chinese national who was denied entry into Malaysia for not having in hand the necessary documents required and a minister’s interference to ‘rescue’ her after officers demanded she pay RM3,000 just to enter the country, has resulted in the involvement of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Just days after the fiasco with the Chinese tourist, another viral video surfaced on TikTok showing a man believed to be a Chinese national claiming that he was detained in KLIA since 2.30 pm on July 2 and was asked to pay RM10,000 to the immigration officer to enter Malaysia.

He also claimed that a Hong Kong tourist of the same fate was asked to fork out RM10,000 to immigration officers in order to enter Malaysia.

Responding to the viral video of the female Chinese national and claims of alleged corruption at KLIA, Anwar visited the airport yesterday in hopes of raising the credibility and integrity of the Immigration Department (JIM) which is being publicly criticised.

Anwar in his observation said the majority of the Immigration personnel at KLIA performed their duties well, and only a small handful were still with the old practices.

The Prime Minister was at KLIA for about 30 minutes and from the visit, he found the management and operation of the Customs Department and the Immigration Department under control and stated that appropriate action would be taken to improve the situation and resolve any problems.

Anwar in a Bernama report said he found that only one of the seven luggage scanners operated by the Customs Department at KLIA was in operation and wanted the situation rectified immediately.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) in responding to the allegations of corrupt practises said it will fully cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate allegations of corruption by immigration officers in handling foreign tourists at the country’s entry points.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ministry had no objection to the investigation by the commission.

In a latest development, it has been reported that MACC has recorded statements from three individuals, including one VIP.

A source told Bernama that a comprehensive investigation is underway to confirm the matter and was seriously viewing corruption allegations in the incident, which also involved a Chinese national.

The source further said the MACC had identified an individual suspected of being the middleman in ‘solving’ the case involving a foreign tourist who allegedly failed to comply with entry requirements set by the Immigration Department.

“We are tracking down the agent who allegedly asked for a bribe of RM18,000 to solve the case,” he said.

We hope the matter concerning the arrival of tourists into Malaysia will be resolved by the authorities soon.