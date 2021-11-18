Another commotion in Dewan Rakyat over Mitra issue

KUALA LUMPUR: Another commotion broke out in the Dewan Rakyat today over the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA) funds issue, following opposition MPs’ dissatisfaction with the answer given by National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique yesterday.

Right after the question and answer session concluded, RSN Rayer(pix) (PH-Jelutong) raised the Standing Orders on the matter and asked the Speaker’s advice on Halimah’s answer.

This prompted several other MPs to stand up including Oppostion Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who asked the issue to be debated in Dewan Rakyat.

“This is not only about MITRA, but many other cases as well. The answer is the same, MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) has advised not to discuss the matter because the investigation is ongoing...I do not know whether it is fine or not for the MACC to give such an advice,” said Anwar.

He asked that all elected epresentatives be given the chance to question any matter of alleged malpractice or corruption and not make Parliament a place to reject all discussions on substantive matters.

During the winding-up session for the Supply Bill 2022 yesterday, Halimah said she could not answer any questions regarding the MITRA issue following the advice of the MACC for fear of disrupting the ongoing investigation.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon, who was chairing today’s session, suggested that Rayer submit an appeal for the motion.

However, several other oppostion MPs such as M.Kulasegaran (PH-Ipoh Barat), P.Kasthuriraani (PH-Batu Kawan), Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru), Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) and Khalid Abd Samad (PH-Shah Alam) stood up to question the same issue and urged Mohd Rashid to make a ruling over the matter.

This prompted Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun to enter the hall to replace Mohd Rashid and give an explanation by refering to Erskine May's guide to parliamentary practice which stated that the Speaker does not have the power to force minsters to answer questions.

“The Speaker’s responsibility for questions is limited to their compliance with the rules, that’s all.

“...and the responsibility for answers rest with ministers, not with the Speaker, okay? The Speaker has no power to force her (the minister) to answer,” he said.

Azhar’s explanation calmed the situation and allowed the winding-up session, which was delayed for about 40 minutes, to be continued with the winding-up by Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.-Bernama