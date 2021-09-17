Another driving against traffic flow incident

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested a senior citizen who mistakenly entered a lane against the flow of traffic at Persiaran Tun Teja, here, at about 1 pm, yesterday (Sept 16).

Shah Alam deputy police chief Supt Ramsay Embol (pix) said the initial investigation found the 74-year-old man in a Toyota Prius, was driving from the Alam Impian toll plaza towards Jalan Batu Empat, Shah Alam.

“The driver had mistakenly entered the opposite lane at the first roundabout after the Alam Impian toll plaza and exited at the second roundabout at Persiaran Tun Teja. There were no reports of accidents,“ he said in a statement, today.

According to Ramsay, the results of the initial screening test on the driver was negative for drugs. The man was detained for further action.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless or dangerous driving.

Witnesses or members of the public with information on the incident are asked to come forward to assist the investigation by contacting Inspector Mohd Zulkifli Razak at 019-447576 of Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of Shah Alam district police headquarters.- Bernama