Another fracas at PKR Youth Congress

AYER KEROH: Another fracas took place today at the Malacca International Trade centre here today, where the PKR Youth Congress is being held.

The incident happened around 1pm when a group were denied entry into the congress hall, after failing to identify themselves.

The perpetrators then tried to force their way in, resulting in pushing and shoving.

Several people from the group were also seen getting into fistfights with congress personnel.

However, security personnel gained control of the situation and pushed the group outside the premises where the fights continued.

Police had to step in, to restore order.

Earlier today, former PKR Youth permanent chairman, Mizan Adli Mohd Nor and his supporters attempted force their way into the party’s annual congress.

Mizan, who at first managed to enter the venue was booted out within minutes after another group pushed him out.

The situation become tense as supporters started pushing and shoving each other while the congress was taking place a few metres away.

Mizan who then held a press conference alleged that he and his supporters were barred from entering the hall.

PKR Squad chief Gary Marimuthu in a statement, said the fracas which happened earlier today, occured when supporters of Deputy Youth Chief Hilman Idham attempted to bring in Mizan.

“We simply did our job by stopping him and those who did not have a pass and this has caused some dissatisfaction which started a fight.” he said expressing disappointment over quarters who blamed his squad for the fracas.