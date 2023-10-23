Another suspect arrested in MYAirline probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained a businessman early this morning to assist investigation in the case of an airline company co-founder who was arrested last Tuesday.

Bukit Aman Commercial CID director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the man in his 40’s who is a shareholder of one of the companies founded by the airline co-founder, was picked up from his house in Bangsar here at 1 am this morning.

The man was remanded for five days until Friday to assist investigation after a remand application was made at the Central Lockup in Jinjang this morning, said Ramli who added that the case would be investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Illegal Activities Act. 2001 (AMLA).

“All individuals who invested in businesses involving the airline company co-founder have been told to lodge police reports and assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Ramli said police seized 12 luxury vehicles, documents relating to the two companies of the co-founder who has a ‘Datuk’ title as well as six luxury watches.

“Police also confiscate eight designer handbags, two laptops, a computer and 10 jewellery items.

“The co-founder of the airline was released on police bail today after his remand period ended,“ he told Bernama today.

Last Tuesday, Bernama reported that police arrested the 57-year-old businessman along with his wife, 55, and son, 26, at their home in Shah Alam, Selangor to investigate a case under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Illegal Activities Act. 2001 (AMLA).

The remand of the businessman’s wife and son ended on Saturday.-Bernama