MALACCA: Another man has been picked up as a suspect in a recent case of vandalism at the As-Syakirin Muslim Cemetery in Bachang.

Malacca Centre Police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said the 19-year-old suspect, a student at a private higher education institution, was arrested at about 3.45pm yesterday in Jalan Bachang here.

“However, the suspect was released on police bail for having previous drug-related record and he has been charged in court for the offence today,“ he said when contacted here.

The remand of the first suspect, a 46-year-old Indonesian man, has been extended for two more weeks beginning tomorrow, he added.

Last Friday, the media reported that the residents in Bachang were in an uproar over the damage to about 20 headstones at the cemetery due to vandalism by irresponsible quarters. — Bernama