Another victim of Kahang crash dies

KLUANG: Another passenger of a Perodua Myvi that was involved in a fatal accident which killed five people in Kahang this evening died at Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom here last night.

In confirming the matter, Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Nor said this brings the total number of victims killed in the crash to six people, including two boys aged 11.

“Siti Nurzannah Kahdar, 26, who was the front passenger, died at about 9.30 pm while receiving treatment in the red zone at the hospital,” he said when contacted.

He also said the initial investigation found that those riding the Perodua Myvi car were heading towards Kahang from Kluang for a picnic at Pantai Air Papan, Mersing.

According to Bahrin, Siti Nurzannah suffered injuries to her head, stomach and hip bone. She is the elder sister of Masrina Kahdar, 21, another victim who died in the incident.

Another passenger of the same car still in the red zone is Nur Annalesha Rania, 7. At the same time, the driver Mohd Sharizan Syafandi, 24, is being treated in the yellow zone for injuries to his head, face and left hand.

The other four victims who died are Muhammad Syakir Noramin, 11; Mohammad Asyraf Radiq Abdullah, 11; Muhammad Zharfah Noramin, 16; and Muhammad Adil Abdul Kadir, 23.

The driver and passengers of the Honda Stream, married couple Zulkeflly Zakariah, 53; Kamariah Yusof, 48; and their daughter Ariana Nur Batrisyah Zulkeflly, 13, were also injured in the crash.

Meanwhile, a check at the hospital found that family members and acquaintances of the victims have already gathered at the Forensics Unit.

In the 4.40 pm incident, the Perodua Myvi carrying eight people is believed to have lost control and entered the opposite lane before it collided head-on with the incoming Honda Stream at Kilometre 71, Jalan Batu Pahat-Mersing, Kahang, here. - Bernama