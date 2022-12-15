Anthony Loke goes undercover again

PETALING JAYA: Transport Minister Anthony Loke initiated another spot-check and this time he went down to the ground to see for himself the KTM Komuter services and the situation at the Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS).

“This evening, I went to see the KTM Komuter services and the situation at the Terminal Bersepadu Selatan. I took the train from KL Sentral to the Bandar Tasik Selatan station together with two of my assistants.

“I have received a lot of feedback from social media regarding the Komuter service and the problem regarding the Bus Entry Pass at TBS.

“I will be meeting with KTMB’s (Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd) management soon to discuss with them ways to improve and increase the frequency of the Komuter service.

“I understand that KTMB are facing all sorts of operational issues and problems, brought about by the KVDT1 track upgrade project which is still not ready and the KVDT2 project which has been interrupted,“ he said in a Facebook posting today.

Previously, Loke made an unannounced visit of the RapidKL’s Light Rail Transit (LRT) line during the peak hours between 5pm and 7pm in order to obtain a first-hand understanding of its issues.