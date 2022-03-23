Anti-hopping bill expected to be tabled this April: Anthony Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: The bill for an anti-hopping law is expected to be tabled in the Special Sitting of Parliament next month, said DAP secretary-general, Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said the matter was among the commitments expressed by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, at today’s meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders, namely Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president, Mohamad Sabu, and PKR secretary-general, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“If according to the agreed schedule, it should have been tabled and debated today for the second reading, but because there are some technical issues that have not been resolved, it has been postponed.

“We have obtained confirmation from the Prime Minister regarding the status of the tabling of this bill, and he has given a commitment to convene a Special Sitting of Parliament in the month of Ramadan before Aidilfitri,” he said at a press conference at the Parliament Building today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, was previously reported to have said that the bill will only be tabled at the Dewan Rakyat after opinions and input from all quarters were obtained and all the engagement sessions were concluded.

Loke said that the coalition also reiterated its stance to maintain the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability between the government and the PH, as long as the bill is brought up for debate and approval.

The MoU, signed in September last year by Ismail Sabri and party leaders in the PH coalition, agreed that Parliament would not be dissolved at least until July 21. — Bernama