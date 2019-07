KUALA LUMPUR: The Save Malaysia Stop Lynas coalition wants to meet Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad so that the prime minister can listen to both sides ahead of a Cabinet meeting on whether or not to renew Australian company Lynas Corp’s operating licence for its rare earth processing plant in Gebeng, Kuantan.

A spokesman for the NGO, Tan Bun Teet said they had written a letter requesting to meet with the Prime Minister some three weeks ago but have yet to get any acknowledged or replied to the letter.

“We felt that as the government is going to make a crucial decision about Lynas, they should listen to both sides. The people who voted them into federal governance should have a say too,“ he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall today.

He also said he wanted to highlight the potential dangers of the radioactive waste produced by the rare earth mining plant and the concerns raised by the people of Kuantan.

“I would also kindly request that Tun or the Cabinet do a full financial audit of Lynas and its capabilities to manage the waste in the manner that they have proposed,“ he said.

Tan said there are 88 NGOs that have signed the petition calling for the government to hold Lynas accountable for its radioactive waste, and independently carry out a full and comprehensive health risk assessment study of Malaysia with Lynas’ wastes.

Bersih 2.0 chairman Thomas Fann, who was also present at the press conference and whose organisation has signed the petition, said the Pakatan Harapan government had pledged to be an environmentally-friendly government in its manifesto.

“Therefore, they should not take the people for granted, and consider the interest and concerns of the people,“ he said.