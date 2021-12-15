Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill 2021 proves sexual harassment is gender-based

PUTRAJAYA: The Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill 2021 is a manifestation that sexual harassment is a violation of human rights and a gender-based act of violence, says Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix).

She said the bill was created with the aim of raising awareness of sexual harassment among all quarters so that it was not viewed as a normal thing.

“This bill, with a comprehensive definition of sexual harassment, will contribute towards creating a safe environment for the community, especially women,” she said in a statement following the first reading of the bill in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The bill was tabled by Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff, which among others, proposed the setting up of a tribunal to handle complaints on sexual harassment.

Rina said the standard of proof of sexual harassment at the tribunal should apply the balance of probabilities while there should be redress for the victim through suitable remedies and not just punitive action for the respondent to serve as a lesson.

Her ministry would continue the engagement sessions with the stakeholders including Members of Parliament to deliver a clear message on structural reforms through the formulation of the bill to tackle the legal loopholes and make improvements to the existing justice system, she added. — Bernama