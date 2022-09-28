Anti-stalking bill to be tabled for second reading in Dewan Rakyat next month

PUTRAJAYA: The proposed anti-stalking bill will be tabled for second reading when the Dewan Rakyat reconvenes next month said deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (pix).

In a statement today, Mas Ermieyati said the anti-stalking bill which was first tabled on August 4, involves amendments to the Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code.

The proposed amendment is to protect victims, especially women, from harassment in an offline or online environment and once the Act is passed, offenders may face imprisonment for up to three years, fine or both under the proposed amendment to the Penal Code (Act 574).

The proposed amendment is to insert a new section, (507a), in Act 574 so as to provide for the offence of stalking.

Under the section, whoever repeatedly by any act of harassment, intend to cause, or knowingly or ought to know that their act may likely cause, distress, fear or alarm to any person of the person’s safety, commits an offence of stalking.

Accordingly, the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) (No 2) Act 2022 Bill, was also tabled during the first reading in August.

The proposed amendment to the CPC, among others, is aimed to insert a new chapter (Xa) into Act 593 to empower the court, upon application, to issue a protection order against a person who is being investigated for or is charged with an offence of stalking under new section (507a) of the Penal Code.

Mas Ermieyati said the proposed anti-stalking bill will be among the earliest to be tabled when the 3rd meeting of the Parliamentary Business for the 5th Session of the 14th Parliament 2022 reconvenes on Oct 3 and continues until Nov 29, a duration of 32 days. - Bernama