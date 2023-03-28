Anwar: 12 more job scam syndicate victims in Cambodia rescued

PHNOM PENH: Twelve more victims of job scam syndicates in Cambodia have been rescued, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the Malaysian Embassy here would be arranging the release of all 12 individuals today.

“This is the latest information received, over and above the number announced earlier,“ he said during a press conference at the end of his one-day official visit to Cambodia yesterday.

At a press conference with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen earlier today, Anwar said that a total of 287 Malaysians who were victims of the syndicate had been brought back home.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Ambassador to Cambodia Datuk Eldeen Husaini Mohd Hashim told Bernama that based on the information received, all 12 individuals were on the list of people reported missing.

He said embassy personnel would be heading to the victims’ location tomorrow to begin the repatriation process.

“If their family members have completed all the documentation including return flight tickets, maybe all the victims will be able to return home on Saturday or Sunday,“ he said, adding that further information regarding the matter would be shared later. - Bernama