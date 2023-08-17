Anwar advises Muhyiddin to focus on court case

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today advised Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to focus on his court case rather than pressuring him to step down from the country’s top post.

Anwar said this is because the Unity Government under his leadership is still holding a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

“We retained our victory, we still have a two-thirds majority in Parliament. What calculation is he making? I advise him to focus on his court case,” the Prime Minister said after launching the Residensi Wilayah, Residensi Prihatin Madani and Madani Hawkers Centre ground-breaking ceremony at Desa Tasik Sungai Besi here today.

Prior to this, Muhyiddin urged Anwar and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down following the results of the recently-concluded six state elections. Muhyiddin claimed that PN’s victory in the Malay-majority and mixed-majority areas is a sign of Malays’ rejection of the federal alliance led by Anwar and Ahmad Zahid.

At the Aug 12 state polls, the status quo remains in all six states, with Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) alliance retaining power in Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, while PN retained victory in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Meanwhile, Anwar also said that he totally disagreed with the post-state election assumption that the Malay and the young voters were easily swayed by racial and religious instigation.

He said he was aware that the Madani policy brought forth by the Unity Government needs time to be understood by the people and that it poses a challenge for the government party machinery and leadership to work harder in explaining and interpreting the concept to the grassroots.

“It takes time, I don’t agree with everyone blaming the Malays, accusing them that they are easily influenced by racial and religious instigation,” he said when asked about the alleged ineffective strategy of the Madani government in attracting Malay voters.

The Prime Minister said he had also mentioned in the Cabinet meeting yesterday the importance of providing more assistance to the people based on the Madani concept, using wisdom and prudence.

On the cooperation between the federal Unity Government and the three states won by the opposition in the state polls, Anwar said it depends on them.

“If they want to work together (with the federal government), there are ways to do it, not just in statements, but also in actions. I want to ensure the spirit of good governance is correctly upheld, that funds meant for the poor go to the poor and not diverted elsewhere,” he added. - Bernama