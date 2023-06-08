Anwar aims to turn Malaysia into a great economy in six years

GEORGE TOWN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has declared that he aims to turn Malaysia into a great economy in five to six years.

Malaysia is improving and its political stability has attracted the interest of foreign investors to invest in the country, he said, citing the willingness of Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk to hold a private meeting with him and stating his commitment to open a company headquarters in Cyberjaya this year.

Musk’s actions are a great honour to Malaysia, and a vote of confidence in the country’s economic policies, including MADANI Economy, put in place by the Unity Government, along with its transparent leadership.

“My dreams and ambition is to make Malaysia a great economy and a great country for all Malaysians.

“I want this country to be great again, have a great economy, be a great country with a united people,” he said during his speech at the MEGA MADANI Ceramah in Pekan Sungai Ara here.

Anwar said theft of national funds needed to be stopped to turn Malaysia into a good example globally.

He also reminded voters to cast their votes on polling day on Aug 12 and to elect a political party that represented all Malaysians.

“You want PAS, Bersatu to rule or you want Anwar, Anthony Loke and our friends in UMNO and GPS tp rule? You want a Malay multiracial government or you want a corrupt Malay government... its your choice, please help save Penang, save Malaysia,“ he said.

Voters in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan will cast their votes to select their new state governments on Aug 12, with early voting on Aug 8. The Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election will also be held on the same date. - Bernama