Anwar announces RM10m early allocation for aim’s ‘Sahabat Usahawan’ programmes

KULIM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced an allocation of RM10 million for Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) to help run programmes for its ‘Sahabat Usahawan’, or micro-entrepreneurs registered with national micro-credit organisation.

He said the amount was an early allocation for AIM, which currently has 326,510 entrepreneurs under its Sahabat Usahawan initiative before a more specific focus will be provided in the Madani Budget 2024 in October.

“To ensure AIM programmes run smoothly before October in which I can still make a comprehensive study of AIM’s needs, how its activities can be enhanced and for more Sahabat Usahawan to be added, I am announcing a RM10 million allocation for AIM today,” he said.

The prime minister said this in his speech when launching the ‘Karnival Sahabat Usahawan AIM’ which was attended by some 8,000 Sahabat Usahawan from Kedah and Penang here today.

Present was AIM Board Acting Chairman Datuk Seri Dr Syed Hussian Syed Junid.

AIM, established on Sept 17, 1987, has assisted the government reduce the country’s poverty rate and for four million households to enjoy various benefits through the Ikhtiar Financing Scheme (Economic and Social).

More to come. - Bernama