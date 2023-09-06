Anwar attends Umno general assembly

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended the 2023 Umno general assembly at the World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur this morning.

Anwar, who was dressed in a light blue baju Melayu outfit, arrived at 9.05 am and was greeted by Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also Deputy Prime Minister and the party leadership.

Anwar was cheered on by thunderous applause from the delegates as Ahmad Zahid led the Pakatan Harapan chairman and PKR president to the stage to be seated next to him.

He was also seen waving the Sangsaka Bangsa flag when the official Umno song ‘Bersatu Bersetia Berkhidmat’ was played.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and party presidents who support the Unity Government.

This is Anwar’s first appearance at an Umno general assembly after he was sacked from the party in 1998 when he was then the party’s deputy president. - Bernama