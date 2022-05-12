Anwar became finance minister to prevent conflict in unity govt

PUTRAJAYA: Economic Affairs Minister Rafizi Ramli said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had to take up the finance portfolio in a bid not to dissatisfy other parties within the unity government.

“Every component parties would want the finance minister post. Because it’s an extraordinary situation now, therefore, for me, the right decision at this point is for the prime minister to be the finance minister so there won’t be any issues with other coalitions,“ he told a press conference today.

Rafizi was asked to comment on Prime Minister’s decision to appoint himself as finance minister during the announcement of his cabinet on Friday.

The decision received mixed reviews from various quarters.