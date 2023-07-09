Anwar calls for regional financial system for economic stability

JAKARTA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) reiterated the necessity of a regional financial system that addresses economic global uncertainties and financial risks while enhancing regional economic independence and safety nets.

Speaking at the 26th Asean Plus Three Summit meeting today, he also addressed concerns related to food security and called for enhanced cooperation in smart agriculture, especially focusing on smallholders.

Anwar also urged for cooperation with China, Japan, and South Korea in the development of renewable energy, biodiversity assets, and the application of agri-technology and welcomed the adoption of the Asean Plus Three Leaders’ Statement on Developing the Electric Vehicle Ecosystem.

The meeting was attended by China’s Premier Li Qiang, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol, and led by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Anwar is leading the Malaysian delegation to the 43rd Asean Summit which ends tomorrow. It is also his first summit with the seven Asean Dialogue Partners, namely Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the United States and Canada. - Bernama