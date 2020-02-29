Anwar claims to have numbers

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) claimed last night that he has the numbers to reignite the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government again.

In a statement issued tonight via the @anwaribrahim Twitter account, the Port Dickson MP further mentioned that MPs who had pledged backing for him had done so as individuals, alluding to the one-on-one interviews the King had with MPs to find out who they preferred as prime minister to end the current political crisis in the country.

“I know for a fact that some of the MPs on the ‘other side’ are unhappy that their party leaders have stolen their voice,“ he said

Anwar then finished the posting with: “Let’s see out this democratic process. Insyaallah (God willing).

Earlier today, in answering a call by Istana Negara for political parties to nominate their choice for prime minister, Bersatu, Barisan Nasional and PAS announced that their choice was Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The ruling Pakatan Harapan government made up of PKR, DAP, Bersatu and Amanah collapsed on Monday after Bersatu and 10 MPs from PKR pulled out. Following that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister but was appointed interim prime minister by the King. - Bernama