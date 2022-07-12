Anwar exchanges views on current issues with Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held a meeting with former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at Putrajaya yesterday.

Anwar said he appreciated the Umno vice-president’s willingness to meet and exchange views on various current issues.

“I also conveyed my appreciation to him over his support given,” he said on his Facebook page yesterday.

He also uploaded a photo taken during the meeting.

Anwar, who is Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman was appointed Malaysia’s 10th prime minister on Nov 24 following the 15th general election, replacing Ismail Sabri. - Bernama