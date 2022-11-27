Anwar gives NACCOL two weeks to analyse subsidy implications (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today ordered the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) to analyse and go through the subsidy implications within two weeks.

He said that the subsidies borne by the government including the electricity bill subsidy, are currently being enjoyed by all groups even though they are actually for the poor.

“I have no problem with subsidies for the people, especially those who are in need, but these subsidies should be targeted.

“I have given a period of two weeks to analyse and go through all the implications and discuss with the private sector, investors so that they understand the purpose of the subsidy is to ease the burden of the poor and of course the rich and the industry should not be enjoying it,” he said after chairing the NACCOL Special Meeting at Perdana Putra here.

Anwar said the comprehensive policy related to the subsidies would be reviewed after the formation of the Cabinet.

Also present were chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Bank Negara Malaysia governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus.

Last Friday, in his first press conference after starting his official duties, Anwar stressed that the issue of the rising cost of living would be given priority by his unity government to alleviate the burden shouldered by the people.

Meanwhile, Anwar said he had asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries through the Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (FAMA) to take steps to control the cost of food production.

“I also want to thank the industry because it seems to have succeeded in providing enough chicken eggs in the market,“ he said. - Bernama