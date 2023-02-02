Anwar: Govt does not interfere in MACC probe against Bersatu

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that the Unity Government under his leadership does not interfere in the investigations carried out by any law enforcers, including the investigation conducted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against Bersatu.

Speaking at a press conference after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting here today, Anwar said the investigation, enforcement and judiciary bodies remain independent to carry out their respective investigations.

He said it was irresponsible for the opposition party to make accusations against the Unity Government relating to the issue.

“We will not do what they did and we will not use these (investigation and enforcement) bodies,” he said.

Yesterday, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin was reported as saying that the party is disappointed with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) - Barisan Nasional (BN) government’s move to use a government agency to achieve its political aim of killing the credibility of Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN) to achieve their political agenda.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki had also confirmed that the graft-busters have frozen Bersatu’s accounts to investigate funds believed to have been obtained from illegal proceeds.

On the probe against Bersatu, Anwar said there were reports made to the Royal Malaysia Police and the MACC on the use of funds by the party.

Apart from that, he said as the Finance Minister, he had also found untendered projects that are too costly during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Citing the project under the economic generation programme to empower competent Bumiputera contractors, JanaWibawa, and the flood mitigation programme as examples, Anwar said he found that the costs of the projects were too high.

JanaWibawa was introduced to expedite the implementation of the projects to revive the economy during and post-pandemic.

Anwar said Bersatu leadership should explain how they managed to get over RM300 million in funds in such a short time.

“The party leadership should, if they are really clean as they claimed, explain to the MACC how they can raise so much money in such a short time, from what sources and to whom the money was given.

“The matter will then be brought to the attention of the Attorney-General according to the procedures. More than that, I don’t know. What we, the Unity Government, are stressing now is that no one is spared from being investigated, neither the government nor the opposition,” he said.

On the call for PKR to disclose its account information, Anwar, who is PKR president, said the party had no problem doing so if asked by the MACC.

“The MACC can run a check on any party. Bersatu does not disclose its account, it was investigated.

“I have no problem as the PKR account was audited and submitted to the Registrar of Society (RoS) on schedule every year,” he said.

Yesterday, Datuk Dr Marzuki Mohamad, the former principal private secretary to former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, urged PKR and DAP to publish their account statements, including the trustee accounts held on behalf of the parties, if any. - Bernama