Anwar granted an audience with Sultan of Brunei

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is on a two-day official visit to Brunei, was granted an audience with the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, at Istana Nurul Iman, here today.

Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha was in attendance.

Anwar, who is accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, arrived at the palace at 11.05 am.

Also present were Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg; Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor; Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir; Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin and the Malaysian High Commissioner to Brunei Datuk Raja Reza Raja Zaib Shah.

Anwar also held a four-eye meeting with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

The Prime Minister and the Sultan of Brunei also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), between the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and the Brunei Investment Agency (BIA).

The Malaysian delegation was then feted to a luncheon, hosted by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Anwar arrived here yesterday, and was accorded an official welcoming ceremony at Brunei International Airport.

This is his second official visit abroad after being appointed as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister in November last year. - Bernama