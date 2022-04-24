Anwar: MACC’s probe on judge will be seen as political pressure

PETALING JAYA: Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his concern over Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation against judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

Anwar described the probe as going against the principles of separation of powers.

“I take note of the issue involving Nazlan. However, I would like to stress that the institution of the judiciary has its own body that governs and controls the integrity of the judges.

“This body ensures there is a clear separation of powers. Therefore, MACC’s interference will be seen as violating this principle,” the Port Dickson MP said in a statement today.

Yesterday, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that an investigation has been initiated against Nazlan over an RM1 million unexplained money in his account.

Nazlan is the judge who convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak of money laundering, abuse of power and criminal breach of trust.

Azam said the anti-graft body was investigating the case because someone had lodged an official report in relation to the issue.