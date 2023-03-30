Anwar: Malaysia,-Singapore discuss bilateral relations, cooperation in Hainan

KUALA LUMPUR: Bilateral relations and cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore, were among matters discussed at the meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, in Hainan, China, this morning.

The was informed by Anwar through a post on Facebook, here today.

“May the close relationship between the two countries become stronger. Insya-Allah,“ he said.

The four-eyed meeting with Lee was held before Anwar attended the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) 2023 in Hainan, China, today, which was part of the programme in the Prime Minister’s four-day official visit to China.

The special aircraft plane carrying Anwar landed at Boao International Airport at 5.29 pm yesterday (local time is the same as Malaysian time).

The Prime Minister was accompanied on the visit by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming. - Bernama