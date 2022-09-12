Anwar names 27 deputy ministers

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced the appointment of 27 deputy ministers.

Anwar said that the list of names had been consented to by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah.

“The swearing-in ceremony will be conducted at the Istana Negara, at 3 pm tomorrow,“ he said.

The announcement made in Putrajaya at about 8.15 pm was broadcast live through television stations and social media platforms.

Last Friday (Dec 2), Anwar announced the appointment of two deputy prime ministers and 28 Cabinet ministers.

Earlier today, Anwar presented the list of deputy ministers to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, announced that UMNO secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and DAP national organising secretary Steven Sim were appointed as Deputy Finance Ministers.

Kota Samarahan MP Datuk Rubiah Wang was appointed as Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development while Beaufort MP Datuk Siti Aminah Aching was named Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodities.

Also named were Datuk Hasbi Habibollah as Deputy Minister of Transport; Chan Foong Hin as Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security; Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib as Deputy Minister of Economy and Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad as Deputy Works Minister.

PKR strategy director Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir was appointed as Deputy Minister of Local Government Development; Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) director Adly Zahari as Deputy Minister of Defence; Barisan Nasional (BN) communications director Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah as Deputy Home Minister.

Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong was announced as the Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry; Lahad Datu MP Datuk Mohamad Yusof Apdal as Deputy Minister of Higher Education; and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) deputy president Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup as Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Meanwhile, former Wanita PKR chief Fuziah Salleh was appointed as Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, while Wanita Amanah chief Aiman Athirah Sabu was appointed as Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development.

PKR vice president K. Saraswathy was entrusted with the position of Deputy Minister of Entrepreneurship and Cooperative Development, Sarikei MP Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii as Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change and Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Minister (Law and Institutional Reform).

Anwar also announced the appointment of Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching as Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital, Batu Sapi MP Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan as Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Kimanis MP Datuk Mohamad Alamin as Deputy Foreign Minister.

Also appointed were Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department; Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni (Deputy Minister of Health), Sepanggar MP Mustapha @ Mohd Yunus Sakmud (Deputy Minister of Human Resources).

Hang Tuah Jaya MP Adam Adli Abd Halim was appointed as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports while Tanjong MP Lim Hui Ying (Deputy Minister of Education). - Bernama