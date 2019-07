KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim believes the controversial RM16 billion Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project should be allowed to proceed on the condition that affected residents are fairly compensated.

The PKR president said this should not be merely in the form of financial compensation, but include other assistance that could help uplift their livelihoods.

“I think it needs to be understood that this development can be continued, but what’s most important now is how do we defend the local residents, like fishermen.

“A huge project costing RM16 billion should not be using old methods of compensation, I disagree. There should be a plan on how to help them (locals) develop.

“The profit from projects like this can run into hundreds of millions of ringgit, so we have to ensure there is a justice and equitable compensation given to the locals,“ he told reports at the Parliament lobby, here, today.

The proposed PSR project was met by strong disapproval from fishermen in particular, worried that their livelihoods would be affected.

The 1,800ha project involves the development of three man-made islands, with parts of the islands to be put for sale, the proceeds of which will be used to fund projects under the RM49 billion Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) mega project.

Anwar pointed out that he had recently met with several Penang MPs, including Datuk Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal), Nurul Izzah Anwar (Permatang Pauh), Sim Tze Tzin (Bayan Baru) and Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (Balik Pulau) to discuss the issue and how best to resolve the matter.

The Port Dickson MP said an amicable solution was necessary to ensure they continue to earn an income for their families.