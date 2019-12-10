Anwar’s accuser Muhammad Yusoff questioned by Bukit Aman again

KUALA LUMPUR: Former research assistant Muhammad Yusoff Rawther, who alleged last week that he had been sexually assaulted by PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last year, was called up and quizzed again by federal police today.

The 26-year-old former employee of Anwar had his statement recorded by the Criminal Investigation Department classified investigations unit between 12.30pm and 3pm at Bukit Aman.

On Monday, he spent seven hours having his statement recorded by investigators after arriving at Bukit Aman at 1pm.

His lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla told reporters that Muhammad Rawther had given his full cooperation to police and was aware of the consequences if he had merely fabricated the allegations.

Muhammed Yusoff, who is the grandson of the late S.M. Mohamed Idris, former president of the Consumers Association of Penang (CAP), made the claims in a sworn declaration last month before going public about the matter at a press conference last week.

He claimed in September of last year, Anwar had offered him a job at his office and a week after he reporting to work, the alleged sexual assault took place at the prime minister-in-waiting’s house at Bukit Segambut after Muhammed Yussof went over to pass some documents to him.