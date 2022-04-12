Anwar’s experience needed to help stabilise economy: Nik Nazmi

SHAH ALAM: Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix) has thrown his support behind Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister.

He said Anwar’s experience as finance minister in the 1990s was needed to deal with the current economic crisis.

“Anwar is qualified because he once steered the country in the 1990s (during the era of economic crisis), so it is very important for someone like Anwar to steer the country’s economy,“ he said after the launch of his book, ‘Anak Malaysia: Sebuah Perjalanan Politik Progresif’ in conjunction with the Selangor International Book Fair (SIBF) at Wisma Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam (MBSA) here today.

The book details the story of the Setiawangsa MP and his reflections on Malaysian politics, and was launched by former education minister Dr Maszlee Malik.

Anwar served as Finance Minister from 1991 to 1998 and deputy prime minister from 1993 to 1998.

The Tambun MP was also recognised as Asia’s best finance minister in the 1990s. - Bernama