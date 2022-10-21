Anwar: Salary cut for me as PM in bad economy

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he will take a salary cut if he is the prime minister in the current economic situation.

Anwar said that the first thing he would do as prime minister was to reduce the salary and allowances of the prime minister.

He also promised to take similar action on the ministers while reducing the number of the Cabinet members, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Anwar said if given the mandate, PH must protect the welfare of the people, especially those facing hardships.

Malaysia will vote on November 19. Early polling will take place on November 15.

Pahang, Perlis, and Perak will also be holding polls simultaneously.