KUALA LUMPUR: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has expressed shock over the arrest of his political secretary in relation to the circulation of the gay sex video implicating Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Anwar said he only learned of Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak’s arrest through the media, and that he would not interfere in the investigation process.

“I was not informed of any developments other than what I see in the media. I was surprised of course,” he told a press conference in Parliament, here, today.

“I don’t know why (he was arrested), but police may have their own reasons. So let the investigation proceed according to the course,” he added.

Earlier today, several media quoted sources as saying that one of the three individuals arrested in Johor on Tuesday to assist investigations into the sex video case, was confirmed to be Farhash.

The 37-year-old PKR Perak leader was nabbed by a joint federal police team at a house near Pasir Gudang, just two days after Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Aziz, who confessed to be the person with Mohamed Azmin in the sex video, was arrested.

On insinuations that the mastermind behind the sex video clips were among leaders from the party’s higher ups, following Farhash’s arrest, Anwar denounced those claims, saying: “It’s politics”.

“Also, there’s nothing established on Farhash yet. I’ve not heard anything,” he said.

Anwar maintained that neither he nor the party had any clue who was the mastermind behind the videos, claiming it was difficult to trace as it has been forward by too many individuals.

Asked if he was worried that the recent arrests would affect the party, Anwar said there was no such concern, noting that PKR has also taken internal action against Haziq by dismissing him.

“We have also stated our position and reiterated that we reject gutter politics. But of course now the truth has to be told, and justice must prevail,” he said.