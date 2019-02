SEMENYIH: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the people in Semenyih to give apt support to Pakatan Harapan (PH) to together carry out reforms in the country.

He said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was striving to revive the nations after the serious damage inflicted by the previous government.

‘’We must remember today Tun Dr Mahathir becomes prime minister because the people regardless of whether they are Malays, Chinese, Indians and from Sabah and Sarawak have risen to reject Umno and BN.

‘’We rejected (Barisan Nasional) because the nation was rich but it has been robbed of this wealth,’’ he said in his speech at an event (Malam Kebudayaan Harapan Semenyih) in Bandar Rinching here yesterday.

Conceding to the sighs of the people in connection with the PH manifesto, Anwar appealed to the people to give the government a little bit of time.

’Wait, slowly. What is important is that we want to ensure no one else will steal the nation’s riches, slowly we bring changes,’’ he said.

He also promised that the government would not compromise if there were PH leaders who took advantage of the national wealth.

Meanwhile, in a separate programme, Anwar also attended a ‘Malam Budayawan Baca Puisi @ Semenyih’ at the La Pelangi Club House, Taman Pelangi here and recited a poetry titled ‘The Smile of Democracy’ which was written by National Laureate Datuk Seri Abdul Samad Muhammad Said or A. Samad Said.

In the event, which was attended by the local populace and poets, A. Samad Said also recited two poems. — Bernama