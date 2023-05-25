Anwar tells ulama to not be afraid of criticising govt (Updated)

SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called on ulama in the country to be bold enough to express their disapproval or rebuke the government with the pure intention of seeking the highest good for the nation and Muslims in the country.

He said the government will always be ready to hear their views as recommended by two famous ulama, Prof Dr Ali Jum’ah and Habib Umar Hafidz, who emphasised that rebukes should be offered in a good and honourable manner.

In fact, Anwar said the methods in offering rebukes proposed by the two ulama, were not by insulting, slandering and punishing.

“As for leaders, the onus is on them to listen (to the disapproval and rebukes) and to give good replies,” he said.

However, Anwar said there are things that may be mutually agreed upon but cannot be implemented due to certain limitations or the level of public understanding in certain matters.

“So, sometimes the things that we discussed are being interpreted differently, and not because of the uslub dan ittijahat (method and direction) in politics. InsyaAllah, I’m confident that we are on the right track and able to uplift the Muslims in the country in line with the Madani nation’s aspirations,” he said at the Muzakarah Ulama-Umara here today.

At the same time, the Prime Minister also asked the Ministry of Education and the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) to republish the Koleksi Hadis 40 Imam Nawawi book for distribution to all schools for the benefit of the students.

“This follows the views of Dr Ali and Habib Umar earlier.

“Maybe we can ask Dr Ali’s opinions later on what more should be republished and distributed in Malaysia,” he said.

Dr Ali, who is a former Grand Mufti of Egypt and Habib Umar, founder of Dar al-Mustafa Islamic seminary in Tarim, Yemen, are the distinguished guests at the muzakarah organised by the Selangor government. - Bernama