Anwar: There must be readiness at the international level to tackle Islamophobia

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take decisive action in dealing with the issue of Islamophobia.

He said this was among the views he had voiced out personally when receiving a courtesy call from OIC secretary-general Hissein Brahim Taha and his delegation here today.

“Islamophobia is an extreme stance of hatred and anti-Islam which is unreasonable and of insanity because it takes a rather hateful attitude towards all Muslims, and looks down on and insults the religion and beliefs of its followers.

“And so we are asserting that there must be readiness at the international level (on this matter),” he said in a press conference after the courtesy call, which was also attended by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The prime minister and his delegation arrived here earlier today for a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

Anwar said he also gave the assurance that Malaysia would continue to play a role not only as an active member of the OIC, but also as one of the founding countries of the organisation in dealing with various issues faced by Muslims globally.

Turkiye, meanwhile, will work together with Malaysia to highlight the issue of Islamophobia so that it is (better) understood... we should not allow the attacks of some groups in the west who hate the religion, but we should take an approach of giving firm answers,” he said.

Anwar also said that he had raised the issue of Palestine by stating Malaysia’s commitment to continue supporting the struggle for the rights of the people of that country, in addition to wanting close cooperation between Malaysia and the OIC on the matter.

In the meeting, the prime minister said he also briefed the delegation on Malaysia’s efforts and willingness to mediate issues in southern Thailand by enhancing cooperation with the Thai government, as well as on the issues of Muslims in the southern Philippines

“As with the south Philippines, in Mindanao, we reported on our discussion with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. so that the OIC can hear for themselves about the measures we are taking to resolve the problems to help the Philippines and Muslims there...” he said

In addition, he said, the OIC informed that several steps had been taken (to address concerns), one of them being an international women’s conference to be organised by the Saudi Arabian government to emphasise the importance of women’s education. - Bernama